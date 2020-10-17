Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

