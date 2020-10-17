Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,157 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:BCE opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.