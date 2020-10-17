Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,461 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 87,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 104,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 62,639 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 292,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 188,982 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE opened at $7.29 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

