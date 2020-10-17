Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 63 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,756,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. 140166 boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.