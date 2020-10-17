Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

RTX stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

