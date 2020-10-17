Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. BofA Securities cut shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.24.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $645,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $871,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 15,445.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,592 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.