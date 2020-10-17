REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

REX opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $453.46 million, a P/E ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REX American Resources (REX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.