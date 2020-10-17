Robert W. Baird Increases Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $140.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. Truist raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $24,249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,413 shares in the company, valued at $24,282,382.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 959,996 shares of company stock worth $87,174,415.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Peloton during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.