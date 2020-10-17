Royal Bank of Canada Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $250.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.30.

MSFT stock opened at $219.66 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 252,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,184,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 280.4% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

