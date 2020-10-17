Royal Bank of Canada Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $43.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

