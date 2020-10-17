Royal Bank of Canada Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $43.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTYFF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

