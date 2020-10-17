Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SB. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.95.

SB stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.89. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

