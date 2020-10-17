Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STSA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 558,382 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,457,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

