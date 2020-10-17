Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $8.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AETUF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.19.

ARC Resources stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.93. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

