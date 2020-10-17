Scotiabank Increases Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $51.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

