Scotiabank Raises Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target to C$13.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE:PVG opened at C$17.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$19.13.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$205.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$966,647.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$457,434.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

