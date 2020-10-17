Scotiabank Trims Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Target Price to $22.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 63.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

