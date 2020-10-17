Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,063. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 806,809 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 485,906 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 471,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Seagate Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,690,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,225,000 after purchasing an additional 448,221 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.