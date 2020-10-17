SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 84.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 7.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 35.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SeaSpine by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SeaSpine by 29.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

