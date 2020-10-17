SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEAS. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,083 shares of company stock worth $651,130 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

