Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXT. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:SXT traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.46. 567,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

