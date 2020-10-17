Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 4.2% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $695.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $692.49 and its 200 day moving average is $603.12. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.95.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

