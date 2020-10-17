Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SILK. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.40.

SILK opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $317,086.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,413.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $517,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,961.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $6,516,985. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

