Snap’s (SNAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.04.

NYSE SNAP opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,723 shares of company stock worth $105,860,881 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

