So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of SY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 2,202,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,937. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.77 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $46.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 136.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 80.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 26.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

