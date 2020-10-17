South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.
Shares of SPFI stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $263.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.
South Plains Financial Company Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
