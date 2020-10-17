South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $263.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.45.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

