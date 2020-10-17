Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $242.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.51.

SPLK opened at $207.20 on Wednesday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $324,718.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,839,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,656 shares of company stock valued at $18,856,518 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Splunk by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,084,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,299 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

