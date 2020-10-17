Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.29

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.29 and traded as high as $45.97. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 118,328 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.37.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$659.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.8300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Laflamme bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$44.51 per share, with a total value of C$44,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$222,550.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.