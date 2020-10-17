Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $66.24 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

