Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,225% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.
FHI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
