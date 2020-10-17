Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,179 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,225% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

FHI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $3,474,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $5,787,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $2,346,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $5,616,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $22,868,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.