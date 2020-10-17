Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.99). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUBCY. ValuEngine cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

