Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 13th

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$46.32 million during the quarter.

Dividend History for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU)

