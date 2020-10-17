Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.00 million.

In related news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,123,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $45,170,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $38,562,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $12,896,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $9,818,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

