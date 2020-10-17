Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Surmodics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $566.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Surmodics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Surmodics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

