Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

SNDX stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 353,812 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

