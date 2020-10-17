T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,773 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $115,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,904. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

