TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. BofA Securities downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.75.

TTWO opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $180.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 40.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

