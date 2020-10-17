TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average is $147.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.