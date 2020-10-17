Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Target by 240.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $164.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.60. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

