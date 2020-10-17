Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $659.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit