Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $659.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.