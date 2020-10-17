TD Securities Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $25.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.
NYSE:GIL opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,742 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,889,000 after buying an additional 443,270 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,324,000 after buying an additional 115,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 1,142,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
