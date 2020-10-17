TD Securities Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $25.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NYSE:GIL opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,742 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,889,000 after buying an additional 443,270 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,324,000 after buying an additional 115,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 1,142,062 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

