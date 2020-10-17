Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.77.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.