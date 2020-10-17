Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.
THQ opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.47.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
