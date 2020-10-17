Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

THQ opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.47.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.