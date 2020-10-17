Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 30th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $14.65 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

