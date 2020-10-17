Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 30th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.
Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $14.65 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
