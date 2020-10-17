Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.49.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $83,665.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 904,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,423 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tellurian by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 589,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,897 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 2,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 364,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.