Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.87.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $439.67 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $502.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,258 shares of company stock valued at $79,789,770. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 560.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 460.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

