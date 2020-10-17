Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,173. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

