The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. 14,090,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,010,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

