The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHYF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.15 million, a PE ratio of -67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,820,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $14,009,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $13,433,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $10,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $8,883,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.