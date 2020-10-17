The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,752 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $73,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.81. 6,295,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,259,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

