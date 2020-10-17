The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 78,810 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,295,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,918. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

